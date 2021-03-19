Covid-19: Waiting for school to fully reopen: 'Our hope is 3 feet, masks and no barriers'

March 19, 2021
Waiting for school to fully reopen: 'Our hope is 3 feet, masks and no barriers'
Grand Island Central School Superintendent Brian Graham walked through nearly every elementary school classroom with his principals this week, checking to see how many students could fit if they were only 3 feet apart.
"We actually had a yardstick with us," he said.
There's been a lot of measuring and planning as schools in Western New York are looking forward to getting more kids in buildings.
Superintendents are hoping to get new guidance from Albany that would allow that, now that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended 3 feet social distancing and masks for elementary schools.
The guidance recommends the same for middle and high schools, except when community spread is high. In that case, there should be 6 feet of distance between students if they do not stay in the same group throughout the day. Erie County is still considered to be in a high-risk transmission category, Health Commissioner Dr. Gale R. Burstein said.
"If New York State decides that schools can implement the updated CDC recommendations, middle schools and high schools in areas of high transmission that cannot cohort students should still follow the 6-foot-distance guidance in classrooms," the county Health Department said in a statement.
But some schools in other parts of the state didn't wait for federal or state guidance to change.
