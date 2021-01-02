Covid-19: Vocal restaurant owner questions timing of liquor license suspension

January 2, 2021

Vocal restaurant owner questions timing of liquor license suspension

Restaurateur Paul Santora isn't directly accusing the New York State Liquor Authority of suspending his liquor license on New Year's Eve because of his public role in a lawsuit seeking to reopen indoor dining in Erie County.

But he thinks the action taken midday Thursday by the liquor authority after an inspector found fault with a patio at the Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill, located on Transit Road in Amherst, is awfully suspicious. The lawsuit names Gov. Andrew Cuomo, County Executive Mark Poloncarz and a host of state agencies, including the State Liquor Authority.

"We are part of the lawsuit and I have been very vocal about it," Santora said Saturday. "Is that the reason? I'm not going to state that for a fact, but there is a lot of evidence that suggests I was specifically targeted. I'm not going to accuse anyone of anything, but that is what it looks like."