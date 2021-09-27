Covid-19: Vaccine mandate affects Buffalo area hospital jobs, services

Sept. 27, 2021
Vaccine mandate affects Buffalo area hospital jobs, services
The state's vaccine mandate for health care workers hit home on Monday, with some workers scrambling to get shots at the last minute, while others lost their jobs because they refused vaccinations, prompting some hospitals to curtail some elective surgeries.
• Vaccination rates by employees at health care systems and hospitals climbed in the days leading up to the mandate taking effect. At Catholic Health System, 90% of employees were in compliance as of Sunday afternoon, compared to 83% as of Friday.
• But hundreds of employees were still put on leave or lost their jobs for not being in compliance. At Erie County Medical Center, 5% of its hospital workers – 176 in all – were placed on an unpaid 30-day leave.
• The impact on services was mixed. Some hospitals reported no impact, while others, including ECMC and Catholic Health System, suspended some type of surgeries amid the rollout of the mandate.
• And nursing homes are also pushing to boost vaccination rates among their workers. As of Saturday, 88% of nursing home workers statewide had at least one Covid-19 shot. So did 87% of workers in the 70 nursing homes in Western New York.
