March 29, 2021

Covid-19 vaccine eligibility lowered to 30; teenagers to be eligible next week

New Yorkers who are 30 years old and older can start booking appointments for the Covid-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.

And starting April 6, "universal eligibility" for the vaccine will start, with the vaccine appointments opened to those 16 and older.

New York had been one of only three states without a timeline for opening vaccines up to everyone, an expansion all states are required to make by May 1. Speaking to reporters last week, Gov. Cuomo attributed the delay to continued uncertainty around weekly federal vaccine allocations, which have grown consistently since early March but are still not sufficient to cover the state’s vaccine-eligible population.

As of Monday’s announcement, more than 872,000 people in the five-county region of Western New York will be eligible for shots, and of those, fewer than 393,000 will have received at least one dose of vaccine. That could leave hundreds of thousands of people scrambling to schedule appointments for the thousands of designated first doses the region receives each week.