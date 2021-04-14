Covid-19: Vaccine appointments are getting a lot easier to come by in WNY

April 14, 2021

Vaccine appointments are getting a lot easier to come by in WNY

For months, people desperately struggled to get an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccination in Western New York.

Not anymore.

This week, vaccination appointments are available across the region from all county health departments. Open slots no longer disappear from websites in the blink of an eye.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, more than 3,500 appointments were available from county-run clinics in Western New York for the Moderna vaccine between Wednesday afternoon and Monday evening.

The days of the mad scramble appear to be over. Now, it's actually possible for clinics to come and go without being fully booked. That happened Wednesday in Batavia.