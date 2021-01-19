Jan. 19, 2021
Covid-19 vaccinations refused by one-third of nursing home workers in New York
One-third of New York State's nursing home workers have refused to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus that has killed as many as 8,400 nursing home residents.
Nearly 49,000 nursing home workers – or 37% – have have been vaccinated.
Another group of 40,000 workers will get their chance to be injected over the next three weeks, according to the state Department of Health.
But more than 41,000 nursing home workers statewide have already refused, including 2,378 in Western New York.
