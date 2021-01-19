Covid-19: Vaccinations refused by one-third of nursing home workers in New York

Prospectus 2021 Roundtable | Sponsored

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Erie County won't make new Covid-19 vaccination appointments due to shortages: Due to federal vaccine shortages, which have hamstrung state and local governments, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he's watched the county's vaccine supply dwindle from 7,500 doses two weeks ago, to 5,500 doses last week, to an anticipated 1,700 doses for this week. Read more