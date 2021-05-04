Covid-19: Vaccination outreach grows as local deaths rise among people under age 50

May 4, 2021
Vaccination outreach grows as local Covid-19 deaths rise among people under age 50
It is no secret that far fewer senior citizens are dying of Covid-19 than a few short months ago.
But what Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz calls "distressing" is the number of younger people who are now leaving families to plan their funerals.
Last month, 11 of the county residents who died of Covid-19 were under the age of 50. The last time Erie County saw as many residents die in that age range was April of last year.
But the circumstances were far different. In April 2020, the county recorded 286 Covid-19-related deaths.
So far, reported deaths for last month have totaled only 91.
Younger people accounted for only 4% of the deaths in April a year ago. Last month, they accounted for 12% of them – more than one out of every 10 fatalities.
"Unfortunately, based on the information we're hearing from hospitals, I'm sad to say that the individuals that are in hospitals, a lot of them are in this under-50 age category," Poloncarz said Tuesday at his weekly Covid-19 briefing. "And I'm fearful that some of them are going to perish as a result of Covid-19."
