Covid-19: UB will return fans to the stands for football, fall sports

July 8, 2021

UB will return fans to the stands for football, fall sports

There will be fans in the stands at University at Buffalo football games this fall.

UB announced Thursday afternoon in a release that football games at UB Stadium, as well as other fall sports competitions on campus, will be held at full capacity in front of fans, in accordance with New York State Covid-19 guidelines.

The announcement was part of an update of fall guidelines for UB, as the university prepares for the fall semester. The update cited low positivity rates of Covid-19 and high vaccination rates among faculty, staff and students for the update of those guidelines, which also clarify that students who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 will no longer need to wear masks or be physically distanced while in classrooms.

The changes go into effect immediately at UB, which is also requiring its students to be vaccinated for Covid-19 to attend classes in person in the fall.