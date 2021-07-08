 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19: UB will return fans to the stands for football, fall sports
0 comments

Covid-19: UB will return fans to the stands for football, fall sports

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

July 8, 2021

UB will return fans to the stands for football, fall sports

There will be fans in the stands at University at Buffalo football games this fall.

UB announced Thursday afternoon in a release that football games at UB Stadium, as well as other fall sports competitions on campus, will be held at full capacity in front of fans, in accordance with New York State Covid-19 guidelines.

The announcement was part of an update of fall guidelines for UB, as the university prepares for the fall semester. The update cited low positivity rates of Covid-19 and high vaccination rates among faculty, staff and students for the update of those guidelines, which also clarify that students who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 will no longer need to wear masks or be physically distanced while in classrooms.

The changes go into effect immediately at UB, which is also requiring its students to be vaccinated for Covid-19 to attend classes in person in the fall. 

READ MORE

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

See our previous coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic here.

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brown launches lonely campaign as most Dems abandon him
Local News

Brown launches lonely campaign as most Dems abandon him

  • Updated

Brown, four-term leader of New York's second largest city and former chairman of the Democratic State Committee, must soldier on without Buffalo Democrats that are either tired of his reign or sensing new political currents flowing through the city.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News