Covid-19: UB, Shea's, other major institutions in Buffalo area follow suit in lifting mask-wearing requirements

March 2, 2022

UB, Shea's, other major institutions in Buffalo area follow suit in lifting mask-wearing requirements

Requirements for indoor mask wearing continue to be lifted by major area institutions on the heels of the mask mandate for schools being lifted in New York on Wednesday and updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The University at Buffalo, Shea's Performing Arts Center and Kleinhans Music Hall have announced plans to lift their mask-wearing requirements.

Shea's rolled back its vaccination and mask requirements Tuesday, and Kleinhans lifted the requirement Wednesday. Both Shea's and Kleinhans still encourage mask wearing by patrons, but that is now optional.

Proof of vaccination is still required to attend events at Kleinhans.

UB will lift its mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors beginning Saturday.