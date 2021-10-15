Covid-19: U.S. side of Canadian border to open Nov. 8

Oct. 15, 2021

U.S. side of Canadian border to open Nov. 8

The U.S. side of the Canadian border will reopen to vaccinated Canadians on Nov. 8 as America opens more broadly to international travelers, White House officials confirmed to members of Congress on Friday.

The Nov. 8 opening will come nearly three months after Canada opened its land borders to vaccinated Americans.

However, significant differences will remain over how the two nations manage their newly reopened land border crossings.

Federal officials have told the office of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer that Canadian children will be allowed into America even though they are too young to be vaccinated. Those officials made no mention of a quarantine requirement – and while Canada does not require children to quarantine upon arrival, it does bar them from group settings for their first 14 days in the country.

Children as well as adults traveling to Canada are also required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within the 72-hour period before their arrival in the country, but Canadians arriving in the U.S. will not face a testing requirement.