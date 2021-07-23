Covid-19: U.S. diplomat offers some hope regarding border reopening

July 23, 2021
U.S. diplomat offers some hope regarding border reopening
WASHINGTON – The top U.S. diplomat in Canada on Friday offered a modest glimmer of hope to those who want to see the border between the two countries fully opened sometime soon despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
"I think we're in a good place," said Arnold Chacon, interim chargé d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ottawa. "We continue to review our travel restrictions, and any decision about reopening travel is going to be guided by our public health and medical experts. We take this very, very seriously. But I think we're in a good place and the trajectory is very promising."
Chacon did not elaborate on when the "promising" situation would allow the U.S. to fully open its border. He made those comments in an online discussion sponsored by the Wilson Center's Canada Institute.
Joining Chacon at the event was Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the United States – who, like Chacon, avoided making a diplomatic issue out of the fact that the two nation's border policies diverged this week.
"There's been an enormous amount of information-sharing and coordination and there continues to be, but coordination doesn't mean you're going to do exactly the same thing," Hillman said.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Bills' Jon Feliciano gives support to Cole Beasley and anti-vax stance: You can add Jon Feliciano to the list of Bills and NFL players who are in the anti-vaccine camp. Read more
Niagara Falls hotels are booked like it's 2019 – but where are the workers?: Niagara Falls hoteliers contacted by The Buffalo News said it's been a tremendous summer so far, with 100% occupancy at some sites this month. Read more
Bankruptcy filings keep falling, but increase could be looming: Halfway through 2021, the number of bankruptcy cases filed in the region was down 20% from the same six-month period a year ago, according to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District. Read more
The Editorial Board: NFL throws penalty flag to get more players vaccinated: "Good for the NFL for sending an unmistakable message," writes The News' Editorial Board. "It’s unlikely the league could get the players’ union to accept a vaccine mandate, but this is a policy with teeth." Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.