Covid-19: U.S. diplomat offers some hope regarding border reopening

July 23, 2021

U.S. diplomat offers some hope regarding border reopening

WASHINGTON – The top U.S. diplomat in Canada on Friday offered a modest glimmer of hope to those who want to see the border between the two countries fully opened sometime soon despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"I think we're in a good place," said Arnold Chacon, interim chargé d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ottawa. "We continue to review our travel restrictions, and any decision about reopening travel is going to be guided by our public health and medical experts. We take this very, very seriously. But I think we're in a good place and the trajectory is very promising."

Chacon did not elaborate on when the "promising" situation would allow the U.S. to fully open its border. He made those comments in an online discussion sponsored by the Wilson Center's Canada Institute.

Joining Chacon at the event was Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the United States – who, like Chacon, avoided making a diplomatic issue out of the fact that the two nation's border policies diverged this week.