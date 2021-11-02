Covid-19: U.S. border officials prepare for return of Canadian travelers

Nov. 2, 2021
U.S. border officials prepare for return of Canadian travelers
U.S. border officials pledged to be ready for more visitors Monday, when fully vaccinated Canadian leisure travelers will be allowed to enter the United States through land crossings.
The U.S. has sharply limited Canadians' ability to enter through land borders since March 2020, although they have been allowed to fly over the border.
The easing of entry restrictions is welcome news for U.S. businesses that rely on an influx of Canadian visitors, including retailers and ski areas. The change will also make it easier for Canadians to attend Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres games, and to catch flights from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Snowbirds will be able drive their own cars from Canada to Florida as the chillier weather sets in.
Elected officials, including Rep. Brian Higgins, have pressed the Biden administration to reopen the border to vaccinated Canadian leisure travelers, especially after Canada loosened restrictions on Americans entering Canada almost three months ago.
Here's what to know about what will happen starting Monday.
