Covid-19: Two years after virus hit, crowds are back and Buffalo is ready to party

March 13, 2022

Buffalo's party season emerges from Covid-19 fog

Friday afternoon, Corky Johnson, the vice president of the Polish Cadets Hall on Grant Street in Buffalo, was busy making his handmade macaroni salad for that evening's Lenten fish fry.

He's expecting to serve 80 to 90 dinners, some takeout but many in the dining hall.

For the last two Lenten seasons, as Covid-19 regulations shut down so much of society, the Cadets Hall had to serve their fish fry dinners as takeout only. He and his wife carried to-go boxes of crunchy haddock, macaroni salad, mashed potatoes and homemade tartar sauce to customers as they waited in their cars.

This year, with new cases and hospitalizations from the virus in a steep decline and just about all Covid-19 restrictions lifted, it's been delightful to have people inside the hall again, Johnson said.

"You get to talk to people. See people. It's good," Johnson said.