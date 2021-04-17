Covid-19: Troubling Covid-19 trends in WNY even as statewide numbers improve

Local movie theaters are quietly reopening with limited hours, cautious optimism: With limited capacity and numerous safety guidelines in place, area theaters are ready for patrons to come back to view movies on the big screen. Read more

Another Voice: Lack of in-person school is harming our children: "There will never be zero Covid cases in schools while there are cases in the community. However, both nationally and locally in-school transmission is extremely low, even when rates are high in the community," write Dr. Rebecca Schaeffer and Dr. Lauren Kuwik for Physicians for Safe and Open Schools. Read more