Covid-19: Troubling Covid-19 trends in WNY even as statewide numbers improve

April 17, 2021
Troubling Covid-19 trends in WNY even as statewide numbers improve
At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic shows signs of easing its grip across New York, new cases and hospitalizations are rising at a troubling rate in the Western New York region.
The latest data show the virus caseload here hasn't reached the peak levels seen in the second wave just before and after the holiday season. But many metrics have passed the heights seen in the initial wave of the pandemic in spring 2020.
For example, the share of people in the five-county Western New York region testing positive for the virus reached an average of 5.25% for the seven-day period ending Friday, the highest average rate the region has seen since Feb. 3. It represents a sharp rise from the 1.6% seven-day average reported March 12 but remains lower than the 8.8% average reported Jan. 5.
