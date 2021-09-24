 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19: Three WNY hospital systems to put unvaccinated workers on leave
0 comments

Covid-19: Three WNY hospital systems to put unvaccinated workers on leave

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Sept. 24, 2021

Three WNY hospital systems to put unvaccinated workers on leave

As the state's mandate for health care workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 approaches Monday, three of the region's major hospital systems are warning employees they will be put on leave if they don't comply.

Any unvaccinated Catholic Health employee who has not received a medical exemption or requested a religious exemption before 9 p.m. Saturday will be placed on a 30-day unpaid leave effective Monday.

Once the leave expires late next month, "they will be subject to termination unless they meet the requirements of the mandate," the health system said Friday.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Erie County Medical Center said they also will place unvaccinated employees on leave. Kaleida Health said unvaccinated workers will face termination.

READ MORE

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Staffing shortages at nursing homes may worsen with vaccine mandate: Twenty-nine percent of the nursing home workers in Western New York are not fully vaccinated. Statewide, 25% are not fully vaccinated. Read more

Canisius College staff, students must get Covid-19 vaccine: Students must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18, the start of the spring semester. Read more

Refresh Takes: Paid sick leave for Covid-19? Now they tell us: Emergency Covid-19 paid sick leave has been available to almost all U.S. workers throughout the pandemic, but most haven’t known about it – and coverage ends Thursday. Read more

Another Voice: Pandemic policies are diluting our state's work ethic: "Almost every employer I have encountered is desperate to hire workers," writes State Sen. George Borrello. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News