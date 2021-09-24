Covid-19: Three WNY hospital systems to put unvaccinated workers on leave

Sept. 24, 2021
Three WNY hospital systems to put unvaccinated workers on leave
As the state's mandate for health care workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 approaches Monday, three of the region's major hospital systems are warning employees they will be put on leave if they don't comply.
Any unvaccinated Catholic Health employee who has not received a medical exemption or requested a religious exemption before 9 p.m. Saturday will be placed on a 30-day unpaid leave effective Monday.
Once the leave expires late next month, "they will be subject to termination unless they meet the requirements of the mandate," the health system said Friday.
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Erie County Medical Center said they also will place unvaccinated employees on leave. Kaleida Health said unvaccinated workers will face termination.
