Covid-19: Three Western New Yorkers latest to die of Covid-19
  Updated
Oct. 10, 2021

Two Erie County residents and one person from Allegany County were among the 34 people statewide who died of Covid-19 Saturday. No deaths were reported in the other counties of Western New York, according to a news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

On Saturday, 264 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the five counties that the state classifies as the Western New York region for reporting Covid data: 155 in Erie County, 38 in Niagara County, 37 in Chautauqua County, 18 in Cattaraugus County, and 16 in Allegany County. The seven-day average percent of those in the region who tested positive, as of Saturday, was 4.5%, above the state percentage of 2.5%.

