April 6, 2021

Covid-19 threat gets younger as focus of worry shifts to the unvaccinated

For a year, the epicenter of the Covid-19 threat was among senior citizens.

But after nearly four months of vaccinations focused primarily on the elderly, Erie County officials said Tuesday that young adults are now the most likely to catch the virus, and it is more common for someone under age 65 to be hospitalized than it is for seniors.

• As of Sunday, 218 Erie County residents were hospitalized with Covid-19, and 53% of those were under age 65, while the overall number of people in hospitals with the virus rose from 148 on March 22 – a 47% increase in the past two weeks.

• Statewide figures show that three months ago, 67% of those hospitalized with Covid-19 were over age 65. As of Sunday, that figure was down to 49%, the state Health Department said.