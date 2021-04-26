Covid-19: There's good news for the State Fair. What about the Erie County Fair?

April 26, 2021

There's good news for the State Fair. What about the Erie County Fair?

When Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday that the New York State Fair would go on this summer, it was a glimmer of hope for other county fairs and outdoor festivals that had to cancel last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some have already canceled for the second consecutive year, including the Allentown Art Festival and Canal Fest.

And the largest in the region, the Erie County Fair, is hoping the good news extends to other county fairs.

"We want to have a fair, and it is in our plan to have a fair," Jessica Underberg, CEO and fair manager, told reporters Monday afternoon. "Looking at the state fair guidance today, I think we'll be OK if it is something like that."

The 181st Erie County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 11-22, while the fair waits on state and county guidelines.