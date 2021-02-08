Covid-19: 'There will be a crush' of vaccine appointments for pre-existing conditions

Feb. 8, 2021
'There will be a crush' of vaccine appointments for pre-existing conditions
New Yorkers with pre-existing conditions will be able to start making appointments to receive Covid-19 vaccinations Sunday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.
But state officials warned – as has already been the case with those seeking a limited supply of vaccines – that the process will not be smooth.
"There will be a crush. This will not be perfect," Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said during a briefing Monday from Albany. "Everyone should go into this with their eyes wide open. It's going to be a tough period."
Last week, Cuomo announced that the state would be taking vaccine doses that were originally allocated for health care workers away from hospitals who were not using all of that allocation; those doses would then be made available to people with pre-existing conditions, including cancer, liver disease and heart conditions.
On Monday, state officials said that those with such comorbidities would be able to begin making appointments through the state website on Sunday, with the first possible appointments starting the following day.
