Covid-19: The school mask mandate is ending almost everywhere – except Buffalo

March. 1, 2022
The school mask mandate is ending almost everywhere – except Buffalo
The school mask mandate will come to an end in districts across New York State on Wednesday, with a couple of notable exceptions.
Buffalo is one of them.
Students in Buffalo Public Schools will be wearing face masks this week, even though Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that the mandate would end Wednesday.
Buffalo is one of the few school districts in New York State to require masks. New York City schools also are requiring masks this week, but masks will be optional in other large city school districts, including Albany, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers.
The Buffalo district released a statement shortly after 11 p.m. Monday and notified parents Tuesday morning that masks would be required.
The district said its Medical Advisory Team and Erie County Health Department partners met on the mandate question before making a decision. They considered not only schools, but also "public transportation vehicles that students may take to report to and from school."
But the county Health Department said on Twitter it had not recommended that Buffalo continue to require masks. It also said that, in line with the state announcement and recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Erie County schools are not required to mandate masks in their facilities after today, 3/1."
