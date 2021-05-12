Covid-19: The incentives keep coming to win over the unvaccinated. Will they be enough?

May 12, 2021

The incentives keep coming to win over the unvaccinated. Will they be enough?

If you won’t come to a vaccine clinic, the Covid-19 vaccine will come to you.

But will enough people take the shot when it's offered?

The new message from elected leaders fighting to find a way to end the pandemic hinges on convenience and incentives. On Wednesday in Buffalo, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo upped the ante.

Going to a Blue Jays game at Sahlen Field? Get the Johnson & Johnson, one-dose vaccine shot and snag a free ticket to a Buffalo Bisons game next season.

Riding the Metro system? Stop by one of five transit hubs for the J&J shot and get a free, seven-day ride pass from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.