Covid-19: The Hardy kids return to school, but can they catch up?

May 24, 2021
The Hardy kids return to school, but can they catch up?
The day the Hardy family of Buffalo had long been waiting for arrived on the morning of March 22 when the bus came to pick up young James and take him to school after a year of learning remotely from home.
A month later, on April 26, it would be his sister Briyana who would finally get her chance to return to the classroom.
Both occasions were captured by Buffalo News photographer Sharon Cantillon, who spent the past several months documenting the triumphs and tribulations of remote learning in Buffalo Public Schools while embedded with the family – Jasmine, the mom; Robert, the dad; and kids Briyana, James and Janelle, age 2 – during the Covid-19 pandemic.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
How get-out-the-vote strategies could help get more people the Covid-19 vaccine: The battle is on to convince people who are still taking a wait-and-see approach or are reluctant or just don’t want to get vaccinated. Read more
Clarence parents' lawsuit seeking five-day, in-person classes thrown out: A State Supreme Court judge dismissed a lawsuit by a Clarence parents group seeking to have students return to in-person learning full-time. Read more
New York offers free parking at beaches, pools for those vaccinated this week: The new incentive to encourage vaccinations comes as the vaccination rate across New York "is dropping off dramatically," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said. Read more
Sahlen Field adding more seating for fully vaccinated, more Yankees tickets available Thursday: More tickets will be available in four fully vaccinated sections and will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday at bluejays.com/tickets. Read more
Summer staycation: Cross these local attractions off your bucket list: We are vaccinated (yeah!), but maybe not quite ready to fly just yet, so some of our summer will be a staycation of sorts with local places on our list to visit. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.