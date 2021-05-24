Covid-19: The Hardy kids return to school, but can they catch up?

May 24, 2021

The Hardy kids return to school, but can they catch up?

The day the Hardy family of Buffalo had long been waiting for arrived on the morning of March 22 when the bus came to pick up young James and take him to school after a year of learning remotely from home.

A month later, on April 26, it would be his sister Briyana who would finally get her chance to return to the classroom.

Both occasions were captured by Buffalo News photographer Sharon Cantillon, who spent the past several months documenting the triumphs and tribulations of remote learning in Buffalo Public Schools while embedded with the family – Jasmine, the mom; Robert, the dad; and kids Briyana, James and Janelle, age 2 – during the Covid-19 pandemic.

