Covid-19: The Erie County Fair returns. Will the crowds do the same?

Aug. 10, 2021
The Erie County Fair returns. Will the crowds do the same?
As festivals, carnivals and outdoor events come back this summer, organizers are noticing something that bodes well for the Erie County Fair: People are coming back, too.
The 181st fair opens at noon Wednesday for a 12-day run. In the beginning of the year, organizers did not know if this would be the second consecutive year without a county fair. Then the word came in May that the fair could go on, but with a reduced capacity that meant a total of about 60,000 visitors each day.
In mid-June, social distancing and masking restrictions were lifted. But the question remained: Would Western New Yorkers go to the fair?
If local events are any guide, the answer appears to be yes.
