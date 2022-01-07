Covid-19: Test-to-stay could start next week in Erie County; details of program revealed

Jan. 7, 2022
Test-to-stay could start next week in Erie County; details of program revealed
Some schools in Erie County are poised to begin a program next week aimed at keeping children who would otherwise have to quarantine because of Covid-19 in school.
Erie County Health Department officials met with more than 150 administrators, superintendents and nurses from public, charter and private schools Friday afternoon to explain how the "test-to-stay" program will work.
The program allows unvaccinated students who are identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive to take a rapid test every morning before school during the five-day quarantine period. If the student tests negative, he or she can remain in school. If the test is positive, the child continues the quarantine at home.
Parents and educators have been pushing for the program for months because of the high number of children who have been quarantined and missed school – some multiple times – and who never got sick.
"We have to make sure schools are open five days a week and we pave the way to make sure every healthy child can be in school," said Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, president of the Erie Niagara School Superintendents Association.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Hochul orders boosters for health workers, new rules for nursing home visitors: Like the original vaccine order last fall, there will be no opt out for getting tested instead of boosted. “You would want to make sure that anyone taking care of you is fully protected," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. Read more
School districts trying to minimize the impact of staff shortages on kids: Since that day in March of 2020 when schools were forced to close and remote learning was instituted, educators have been trying to figure out how to keep children healthy and in school. That meant getting as many teachers and staff, and then children, vaccinated as possible. Read more
Refresh Takes: Alcohol became a crutch for a growing number during the pandemic: “People didn’t just increase their alcohol consumption for a month or two at the beginning of the pandemic – the trend held for nearly the entire year,” said Carolina Barbosa, a health economist at RTI, a nonprofit institute in North Carolina Research Triangle Park. Read more
Niagara County halts Covid-19 contact tracing: The change in policy follows Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton's decision this week not to have his staff devote any more time to compiling Covid-19 caseload statistics. Read more
Covid-19 surge returns Tonawanda town meetings to virtual format: The town on Friday announced that Town Board, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings will shift from in-person to online only, beginning with Monday's Town Board meeting. Read more
UB women's basketball games postponed due to Covid-19 protocols: UB's game Saturday against Kent State at Alumni Arena has been postponed, and its game Wednesday at Ohio also has been postponed. Read more
My View: In Year of the Mask, I have senior moments: "If the virus doesn’t get me, this damn mask surely will. So to all my fellow seniors, mask up and avoid eye contact whenever possible and just breathe, brother, breathe," writes Phil Ryan. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.