Covid-19: Test-to-stay could start next week in Erie County; details of program revealed

Jan. 7, 2022

Test-to-stay could start next week in Erie County; details of program revealed

Some schools in Erie County are poised to begin a program next week aimed at keeping children who would otherwise have to quarantine because of Covid-19 in school.

Erie County Health Department officials met with more than 150 administrators, superintendents and nurses from public, charter and private schools Friday afternoon to explain how the "test-to-stay" program will work.

The program allows unvaccinated students who are identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive to take a rapid test every morning before school during the five-day quarantine period. If the student tests negative, he or she can remain in school. If the test is positive, the child continues the quarantine at home.

Parents and educators have been pushing for the program for months because of the high number of children who have been quarantined and missed school – some multiple times – and who never got sick.