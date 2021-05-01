Covid-19: Teens flock to Erie County's prom-themed vaccine clinics

May 1, 2021

Teens flock to Erie County prom-theme vaccine clinics

Seventeen-year-old Alex Gombos wasn’t going to let a broken right leg get in the way of him and the vaccine.

Orchard Park High School sophomore Nadia Hering needed no encouragement from her father to be vaccinated after months of being cooped up indoors.

Hundreds of teenagers showed up for Erie County Health Department’s three teen vaccine clinics Saturday. At each site, there was a high school prom theme, but it turns out the chance to be vaccinated was more than enough of a draw

Alex, who showed up at the ECC South clinic on crutches, broke his leg in February playing indoor soccer. But in two weeks he says he will be as good as new and looks forward to playing varsity baseball at Frontier High. “The sooner we all get the shot, the quicker we can all get through this,” he said.

