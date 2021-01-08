Covid-19: Teachers, first responders, those 75 and older eligible for vaccine next week

Jan. 8, 2021
Teachers, first responders, those 75 and older eligible for Covid-19 vaccine next week
Now that many health care workers have received at least an initial dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has given the green light for all people age 75 and older, as well as teachers, first responders and other public safety/transit workers to get access to the Covid-19 vaccine starting Monday.
But these folks shouldn't expect to roll up their sleeves anytime soon.
This latest vaccine phase, labeled "1B" is much larger than the first group of "1A" health care workers. And at the rate New York State is receiving the vaccine, Cuomo said Friday, some people in Phase 1B might be stuck with appointments as late as April to get a shot in the arm.
That is a long time to wait, Cuomo said, especially for those 75 and older, who compose the largest class of eligible 1B vaccine recipients.
"This is the group that is most at risk," he said. "This is the group with the highest death rate."
