Covid-19: Tale of two weeks: Omicron cases falling as quickly as they spiked

Jan. 27, 2022

Tale of two weeks: Omicron cases falling as quickly as they spiked

In the two months since Thanksgiving, the day that the word "Omicron" first came to light, the so-named Covid-19 variant behaved in New York as health experts feared it would, sweeping across the state, infecting tens of thousands and forcing a return to previous pandemic restrictions.

But just as quickly as it caused the largest spike in cases during the pandemic, it is now receding just as fast.

Covid-19 tracking numbers released Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office show that in the past two weeks, the state's daily positivity rate – the percentage of people tested for the coronavirus who tested positive – had fallen from nearly 20% to 7.34%. The one-day caseload figure had similarly dropped in that span from 60,374 to 17,305.