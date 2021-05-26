Covid-19: Superintendents want state guidelines for fall out by next week

May 26, 2021
Superintendents want state guidelines for fall out by next week
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said this week that there's no reason why schools should not fully open this fall, given the trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic in New York.
Local superintendents are planning on it, but they want to know by the end of next week what regulations, requirements and guidelines the state Health and Education departments will have.
Last year, state guidance for reopening schools shuttered by the pandemic in the spring came out in August, and educators scrambled to come up with plans that incorporated all the health and safety recommendations.
"It was hard," Hamburg Central School District Superintendent Michael Cornell said. "When you're planning with tight timelines and doing so in a crucible of difficult circumstances, it doesn't always lead to the best decision making."
Cornell, who also is president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, and two other leaders of the organization sent a letter to the governor Monday. It asks for the state to issue guidance for the new school year by June 4.
