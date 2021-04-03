Covid-19: Suburban parents are going to courtrooms to get their kids back in classrooms

April 3, 2021
Suburban parents are going to courtrooms to get their kids back in classrooms
Parents in four suburban Erie County school districts have decided the best path to the classroom is through the courtroom.
With about three months left in the school year, they have filed legal actions against the Williamsville, Orchard Park, Clarence and Grand Island school districts to get their children full-time, in-person learning. The lawsuits come even as local superintendents are waiting and hoping for new guidance from New York State that would allow more kids in school at one time.
"There’s got to be a way to provide instruction to students every day," said attorney Todd J. Aldinger, who represents seven parents in the Williamsville district and one parent in Orchard Park.
Another law firm, HoganWillig, sued on behalf of parent groups in Clarence and Grand Island. The Coalition of Clarence Parents to Put Students First is a nonprofit group that represents approximately 200 students, while the Coalition of Grand Island Parents to Put Students First is a nonprofit representing about 180 parents, according to court papers.
All four suits name the districts, school boards, governor, and state Health and Education departments. The Clarence and Grand Island suits also name the Erie County executive and county Health Department, as well as the local teacher unions.
