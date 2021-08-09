Covid-19: Students and staff at BPS will be required to wear masks in September

Aug. 9, 2021

BPS: Students and staff will be required to wear masks in September

Erie County Department of Health officials are still working on guidance for schools this fall, though all students and staff in Buffalo Public Schools will be forced to don a mask upon returning next month.

County health officials met with a small group of public school superintendents Monday, four days after New York State's health commissioner told schools to look to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz wrote on Twitter that the county did not intend to issue a new school policy Monday.

"Today's discussion will be more of a listening session to hear what certain measures districts are considering," he said.

Some school leaders are hoping to coordinate with the county and with neighboring school districts.