Covid-19: Students and staff at BPS will be required to wear masks in September

Aug. 9, 2021
BPS: Students and staff will be required to wear masks in September
Erie County Department of Health officials are still working on guidance for schools this fall, though all students and staff in Buffalo Public Schools will be forced to don a mask upon returning next month.
County health officials met with a small group of public school superintendents Monday, four days after New York State's health commissioner told schools to look to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials.
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz wrote on Twitter that the county did not intend to issue a new school policy Monday.
"Today's discussion will be more of a listening session to hear what certain measures districts are considering," he said.
Some school leaders are hoping to coordinate with the county and with neighboring school districts.
According to a memo from Buffalo Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash, anyone inside a Buffalo school building will be required to wear a mask regardless of whether they are vaccinated. Students will be forced to maintain 3 feet separation from one another in classrooms, on buses and in cafeterias. However, the memo states all students will be back to a full, five-day in-person schedule beginning Sept. 8. The district will also be a full participant in Section VI athletics.
Buffalo’s plan comes before Erie County Health Department officials have had the opportunity to weigh in.
Following Monday's meeting, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein acknowledged the short timeline for county-authored guidance. In a statement, she said health department staff "discussed use of face masks, physical distancing, return to school protocols, transportation and lunch settings" with the district leaders, though the department offered no deadline for when it will weigh in with formal recommendations.
