Covid-19: Student has a medical excuse to be maskless. But Buffalo won't let him come to school

Jan. 22, 2022
Student has a medical excuse to be maskless. But Buffalo won't let him come to school
Edward Speidel has talked to everyone he can think of to get his 10-year-old son back in his Buffalo Public Schools classroom.
It's been 22 months since the boy and other students were left learning from home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Other kids got to go back, but because he can't tolerate wearing a regular face mask, Buffalo Public Schools said he must continue to learn remotely.
That's a heavy lift for any child and family, but more so for this family. The boy is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, migraines, hypotonia and pica, an eating disorder involving eating nonfood items.
His mother, Amy Szafranski, teaches him at home with assignments sent by his teacher.
"We’re doing our best. But that’s not what he needs," Speidel said.
"He's not getting the social interaction. He has yet to meet in person the kids in his class," Szafranski said.
Speidel has gone to the special education office and School Board meetings, contacted administrators, board members, state Education Department representatives and even the governor's office.
"It’s like I can never win. No matter what I said or did, no one cared. They kept saying, 'We’re working on it, we’re working on it.' But my son deserves to be in school. It's his right," Speidel said. "He’s no different from any other student. They’re punishing him because he’s disabled and it breaks my heart."
And now the family has filed a complaint in U.S. District Court, claiming the school district is in violation of federal law and denying their son his education.
