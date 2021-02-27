Covid-19: Stimulus bill would bring Buffalo schools $245.1M windfall

Feb. 27, 2021
Stimulus bill would bring Buffalo schools $245.1 million windfall
WASHINGTON – Buffalo city schools would receive a $245.1 million windfall under the Covid-19 stimulus bill the House passed early Saturday – a sum that equals more than a quarter of the school district's annual budget.
The exact amount coming to the city may be less after the Senate amends President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, but figures released by the House Education and Labor Committee earlier this month show that the bill is likely to cure the Buffalo district's pandemic-related fiscal woes, and more. Under terms of the bill, school districts will be able to use the influx of federal aid as long as they budget it by Sept. 30, 2023.
And the windfall is not for the Buffalo district alone. Given that the funding formula used to divvy up the new school money is the same one the federal government has traditionally used for education aid, urban school districts get priority under the stimulus measure. That means the Niagara Falls City School District would receive $34 million and Lackawanna schools $14.8 million. Suburban districts in the region would each get several million dollars and rural districts around $1 million.
In total, Erie and Niagara County school districts would receive a total of $414 million, said Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat.
