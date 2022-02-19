 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19: State's Covid positivity rate drops below 2%
0 comments

Covid-19: State's Covid positivity rate drops below 2%

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Feb. 19, 2022

State's Covid positivity rate drops below 2%

The drop in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations across New York continues, according to the latest state Department of Health data.

The state's positivity rate, the percentage of tests that come back positive, dipped to 1.7% on Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Saturday.

That's the lowest daily figure since Oct. 23, when the daily rate was 1.8%, according to state data.

The seven-day statewide average for positivity was 2.4% on Friday; in the five-county Western New York region, it was 4.7%.

READ MORE

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Alan Pergament: Covid-19 stories require asking the right questions to avoid risk of upsetting people: Vaccination mandates are controversial, as evidenced by the ongoing protests in Canada from truck drivers and the number of people employed in the health care industry who have chosen to quit their jobs rather than get the vaccine. Read more

The Editorial Board: With Covid cases dropping, school mask rule should end as soon as safety allows: New Yorkers are still dying every day from Covid-19, but the downward arc in infections and hospitalizations suggests that the time to make school masking optional is fast approaching. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash
Crime News

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash

  • Updated

Police called Joseph Walton a flashy cocaine trafficker who spent thousands of dollars to fortify his Buffalo home with high-tech security. But in the end, none of those precautions could protect Walton and his wife, Barbara. Police said they were robbed and shot to death in their residence at 1598 Fillmore Ave. on the night of Dec. 11, 1988.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News