Covid-19: State's Covid positivity rate drops below 2%

Feb. 19, 2022
State's Covid positivity rate drops below 2%
The drop in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations across New York continues, according to the latest state Department of Health data.
The state's positivity rate, the percentage of tests that come back positive, dipped to 1.7% on Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Saturday.
That's the lowest daily figure since Oct. 23, when the daily rate was 1.8%, according to state data.
The seven-day statewide average for positivity was 2.4% on Friday; in the five-county Western New York region, it was 4.7%.
