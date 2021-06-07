Covid-19: State will relax 'virtually all' restrictions when vaccination rate hits 70%

June 7, 2021

Cuomo: State will relax 'virtually all' Covid-19 restrictions when vaccination rate hits 70%

It's been a long 14 months for restaurants, gyms and businesses, but the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and a bit more normalcy is in sight in New York.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday that once New York State's adult vaccination rate hits 70%, the state will fully reopen, with some caveats.

The state's vaccination rate currently is 68.6% for residents 18 and older who have received at least one dose.

"When we hit 70%, I feel good telling the people of this state, we will relax virtually all restrictions," Cuomo said Monday in a briefing from New York City.

“If he’s going to give it the green flag, I’m OK with it,” said Steve Carmina, a downtown Buffalo business owner, property owner and board member of Buffalo Place. “It’s good for business. It’s good for downtown, to see people on the street. I’m already seeing bars that are filled beyond whatever the capacity is that the governor has allowed, and restaurants as well.”