Covid-19: State tells schools to look to CDC and local health departments for Covid guidance
Aug. 5, 2021

Schools should follow guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials for their in-person instructional plans for this fall, said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.

"With the end of the state disaster emergency on June 25, 2021, school districts are reestablished as the controlling entity for schools," Zucker said in a statement Thursday. "Schools and school districts should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible, and I recommend following guidance from the CDC and local health departments."

His recommendation pleased local school officials. 

"I'm happy with this decision, this is what I've been asking for," said Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie. "The best decisions are going to come from those who know it best."

