Covid-19: State reveals guidelines for resuming nursing home visits

Feb. 22, 2021
State reveals guidelines for resuming nursing home visits
New York State is expanding its guidelines for reopening nursing homes to visitors, it was announced Monday during Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's update on the state's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard A. Zucker said that the state will focus on the rate of Covid-19 infections for individual counties across the state, breaking them down to those with a less than 5% Covid-19 infection rate, for which no testing will be required, though still encouraged; counties with a 5% to 10% infection rate, which will require testing within 72 hours; and counties with an infection rate of greater than 10%, for which no visitation will be allowed, except for compassionate care.
"The other reason you would have to restrict visitation is if there have been cases within 14 days," Zucker said.
For those nursing homes in counties where the Covid-19 infection rate is within the 5% to 10% category, Zucker said that, instead of testing, if a visitor has had two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and it has been 14 days since their second dose, and they are still within 90 days of that second dose, they won't be required to take a test, even though testing is still encouraged.
