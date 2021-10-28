Covid-19: State provides guidance for schools on 'test-to-stay' procedures

Oct. 28, 2021

State provides guidance for schools on 'test-to-stay' procedures

The New York State Department of Health has released new guidance to permit students who may have been exposed to Covid-19 to remain in school and avoid quarantine by testing negative through daily rapid testing.

The "test-to-stay" guidance comes in response to a growing push by school superintendents and parents who have pointed out that very few students who are forced to stay home because they are considered close contacts of a Covid-19-positive person at school wind up becoming infected.

The Health Department stated that it is not recommending this approach or providing resources to support it, but it is providing new guidance since the program "has received media attention and is being piloted in certain jurisdictions."