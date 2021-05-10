Covid-19: State looks to require SUNY students to get vaccinated against virus

May 10, 2021
State looks to require SUNY students to get vaccinated against Covid-19
ALBANY – Saying it was time to “get creative" to boost Covid-19 vaccination rates, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday said all state university students returning in the fall for on-campus learning must be vaccinated.
“So, today, no excuses," Cuomo said of young people coming up with reasons not to get vaccinated.
The order will affect hundreds of thousands of students at the 64-campus State University of New York system, as well as students in the City University of New York system. Private colleges are being encouraged to follow suit.
An hour after making the vaccine order announcement, and during the same news conference at his Manhattan office, Cuomo later said the edict comes with a key caveat: It will happen only if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives the full approval for the Covid-19 vaccines, a notch higher than the existing “emergency use authorization” for the three vaccines on the market.
Many vaccination-reluctant people have cited the lower level “emergency” OK as a reason not to get vaccinated. Last Friday, Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, became the first vaccine maker to apply for full FDA vaccination approval.
“You cannot legally mandate," Cuomo said, without that full federal approval. He believes that will happen before students return to campuses later this summer for the fall semester.
