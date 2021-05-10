Covid-19: State looks to require SUNY students to get vaccinated against virus

May 10, 2021

State looks to require SUNY students to get vaccinated against Covid-19

ALBANY – Saying it was time to “get creative" to boost Covid-19 vaccination rates, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday said all state university students returning in the fall for on-campus learning must be vaccinated.

“So, today, no excuses," Cuomo said of young people coming up with reasons not to get vaccinated.

The order will affect hundreds of thousands of students at the 64-campus State University of New York system, as well as students in the City University of New York system. Private colleges are being encouraged to follow suit.

An hour after making the vaccine order announcement, and during the same news conference at his Manhattan office, Cuomo later said the edict comes with a key caveat: It will happen only if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives the full approval for the Covid-19 vaccines, a notch higher than the existing “emergency use authorization” for the three vaccines on the market.