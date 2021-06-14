Covid-19: State Fair will be open at full capacity; Erie County Fair must wait and see

June 14, 2021
State Fair will be open at full capacity; Erie County Fair must wait and see
Erie County Fair organizers are waiting to hear if the fair can operate this summer at 100% capacity.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday that with Covid-19 rates at record lows, the New York State Fair can be held at full capacity.
It was the second time in two months that Cuomo made an announcement about the state fair without mentioning the fate of dozens of county fairs, also a summer staple. Some county fairs have already been canceled.
A spokeswoman for the Erie County Fair said that since the governor made no mention of county fairs, organizers must wait for more information.
On April 26, Cuomo said the capacity at the state fair – which will run from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6 in Geddes, outside Syracuse – would be capped at 50%. It was not until May 17 that he released guidance for county fairs that indicated capacity limits would be based on social distancing requirements.
After hearing that news, local officials said the Erie County Fair would be held this year, accommodating up to 74,000 people a day while adhering to 6-foot social distancing guidelines. The projected attendance was smaller than normal daily counts of 100,000 and 120,000 people at past fairs.
