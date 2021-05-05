Covid-19: State announces rules for fans attending professional baseball games

May 5, 2021
State announces rules for fans attending professional baseball games
What section you sit in at a baseball game this summer and how close the nearest fan will be will depend on whether you're vaccinated, state officials announced Wednesday.
Vaccinated baseball fans can sit in sections at full capacity starting May 19 in major- and minor-league stadiums across New York State.
Capacity will be limited to about 33% in sections where unvaccinated fans are seated, as 6-foot social distancing rules will be in effect.
Masks also will be required of all attendees, state officials announced during a news conference in Manhattan.
"Everyone wears a mask," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
The rules apply to Sahlen Field in Buffalo, the usual home of the Buffalo Bisons, Cuomo aides said. That's where the Toronto Blue Jays will start playing home games on June 1.
The rules also apply to large-scale outdoor event venues including other outdoor sports, performing arts and live entertainment, as well as horse-racing and auto-racing venues statewide.
