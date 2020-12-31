Covid-19: 'Staggering' losses reported by restaurants suing over Covid-19 safety precautions

Dec. 31, 2020
'Staggering' losses reported by restaurants suing over Covid-19 safety precautions
The financial losses reach into the millions at the establishments familiar to everyone: Duff’s Famous Wings and Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill.
But the losses in the tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars are every much as crushing to the smaller restaurants better known in their own locales, like Londa's Diner in Depew and Raphael's in Hamburg.
Two dozen Buffalo area restaurants – big and small, with offerings from pub food to Italian cuisine, but all under an indoor-dining ban – submitted court affidavits this week detailing more than $10 million in financial losses for 2020 and 856 job cuts since March. They're among the 70 restaurants that signed on to a State Supreme Court lawsuit seeking a relaxation of state Covid-19 safety precautions.
