Covid-19: 'Staggering' losses reported by restaurants suing over Covid-19 safety precautions

Dec. 31, 2020

'Staggering' losses reported by restaurants suing over Covid-19 safety precautions

The financial losses reach into the millions at the establishments familiar to everyone: Duff’s Famous Wings and Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill.

But the losses in the tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars are every much as crushing to the smaller restaurants better known in their own locales, like Londa's Diner in Depew and Raphael's in Hamburg.