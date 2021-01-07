Covid-19: Spike in drug overdose deaths blamed on social isolation amid Covid-19

Jan. 7, 2021

Spike in drug overdose deaths blamed on social isolation amid Covid-19

Before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, one of the biggest public health crises facing this region and the country was drug overdose deaths. Lethal, synthetic opioids mixed in with heroin and other street drugs were killing between 200 and 300 people a year in Erie County alone.

But the tide began turning in 2017. For three years in a row, the number of drug fatalities fell so that by 2019, overdose deaths were nearly half what they were three years prior, dropping from 301 to 156.

Now that trend line has been wrecked by the Covid-19 health crisis, a reminder that while many deaths are directly attributed to the new coronavirus, other people are dying as an indirect result of the drastic social changes and isolation they've endured over the past 10 months.