Covid-19: Spike in drug overdose deaths blamed on social isolation amid Covid-19

Jan. 7, 2021
Spike in drug overdose deaths blamed on social isolation amid Covid-19
Before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, one of the biggest public health crises facing this region and the country was drug overdose deaths. Lethal, synthetic opioids mixed in with heroin and other street drugs were killing between 200 and 300 people a year in Erie County alone.
But the tide began turning in 2017. For three years in a row, the number of drug fatalities fell so that by 2019, overdose deaths were nearly half what they were three years prior, dropping from 301 to 156.
Now that trend line has been wrecked by the Covid-19 health crisis, a reminder that while many deaths are directly attributed to the new coronavirus, other people are dying as an indirect result of the drastic social changes and isolation they've endured over the past 10 months.
As of early this week, the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office reported 262 suspected and confirmed opioid-related deaths last year. Those numbers surpass the annual death totals for 2018 and 2019 and threaten to surpass the death totals for 2017.
When Covid-19 hit, these business leaders embraced innovation
Find out how Towne Auto Group, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Independent Health and more embraced abrupt and immense challenges at the onset of the pandemic, and how those adjustments might better in the long run. Read more >>
Prospectus 2021 Roundtable | Sponsored
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
December proved the deadliest month for Covid-19 in Erie County: December deaths due to Covid-19 amounted to more than a dozen lives lost a day in Erie County. And the new year is not starting off with any better news. Read more
Cuomo: NY needs more Covid-19 vaccine, hospitals must vaccinate more workers: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday that hospitals across the state have shown a mixed performance in vaccinating health care workers against Covid-19 as the state continues to see an increase in hospitalization rates. Read more
Erie County will watch for restaurant violations during Bills playoff game: Health inspectors will be on the lookout Saturday to make sure restaurants are following the state's Covid-19 regulations during the Bills playoff game. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.