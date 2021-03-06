 Skip to main content
Covid-19: Some seniors cry as they are vaccinated by staff of Grand Island drugstore
March 6, 2021

It was an emotional three days for customers of an independent drugstore on Grand Island.

For weeks, hundreds of senior citizens had been hoping for a chance at a Covid-19 vaccination, and from Thursday through Saturday, the Island Prescription Center came through for them.

Using the Grand Island Knights of Columbus hall on Whitehaven Road as a vaccination site, the drugstore team injected 500 people with their first doses of Moderna vaccine.

MaryEllen Manuszewski, a pharmacist at the store, said 170 people were vaccinated Thursday, another 170 Friday and 160 Saturday.

"People are very grateful. A lot of tearing up," she said.

