Covid-19: Some bar, restaurant owners remain frustrated with 10 p.m. curfew

Feb. 6, 2021
10 p.m. curfew remains sticking point for most area bars, restaurants
More than 90 area restaurants, bars, taverns and strip clubs have permission to keep their doors open this Super Bowl Sunday past the state's 10 p.m. curfew, but Russell's Steaks, Chops & More in Lancaster isn't one of them.
And that feels like a slap in the face to owner Russell Salvatore.
"It doesn't make sense," the veteran restaurateur said Saturday. "I don't think it's fair at all."
Only the establishments that filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's curfew are able to take advantage of a court order issued Friday in State Supreme Court.
The temporary restraining order applies to plaintiffs in the Buffalo and Rochester metro areas and remains in effect at least until the next hearing in the case scheduled for March 15.
When it comes to Buffalo's paused revitalization, local business leaders look to the future with optimism. Hear from Towne Auto Group, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Independent Health and Endeavor Western New York inside Prospectus! Read more >>
Prospectus 2021 Roundtable Series | Sponsored
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Half of all WNY Covid deaths were nursing home residents, new state data shows: Nearly 260 Western New Yorkers contracted Covid-19 in a nursing home but died at a hospital, the state said Saturday in detailing for the first time the full extent of the coronavirus' toll on those residents. Read more
Sabres' Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar added to NHL's Covid protocol list: The total number of Sabres on the list is now at seven as the two forwards are joined by Taylor Hall, Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour, Jake McCabe and Tobias Rieder. The team announced Thursday that coach Ralph Krueger tested positive for Covid-19 and immediately entered the NHL's protocols. Read more
Inside the NHL: Teams could use a pause to beef up Covid protocols: "What everyone connected to the NHL needs to do right now is take a deep breath," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
How to make a Covid-19 vaccine appointment in Western New York: Vaccine-eligible people have been able to make appointments to get inoculated, but limited vaccine supply means many will be waiting for some time. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.