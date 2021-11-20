Covid-19: Soaring local Covid-19 infection rates reach near-record levels

Nov. 20, 2021

Soaring local Covid-19 infection rates reach near-record levels

Covid-19 infection rates in Erie County this week became among the highest they have been since the pandemic began.

The 778 new cases reported in the county on Friday made it the third-highest day since the county started tracking cases. Thursday was close behind, as the fourth-highest day.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz urged residents in a tweet on Saturday: “With our hospitals near capacity we REALLY need ALL to take appropriate measures to slow the transmission.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul also has been urging everyone to take precautions so that the state does not have to impose harsher restrictions. She has stopped short, though, of issuing any state mandates.

Hochul came under fire this weekend from state attorney general and gubernatorial candidate Letitia James, who accused the state government of “failing to act to address the Covid crisis in some of the most vulnerable communities in New York State.”