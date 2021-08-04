Covid-19: So you want to go to Canada? Here's what you need to know

Aug. 4, 2021

So you want to go to Canada? Here's what you need to know

WASHINGTON – Americans will finally be able to once again drive over to that Buffalo suburb known as Southern Ontario starting Aug. 9.

But it won't be easy – so it's best that you prepare early.

With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing and in fact flaring in many spots, Canada won't exactly throw open its border Monday. Instead, Canadian officials have set forth a complicated set of requirements that visitors must comply with, lest they want to have to make a U-turn on the Peace Bridge.

"Communities throughout Western New York need answers, guidance and clarity on how they can travel to and from Canada," said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who, along with Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, is pressing the U.S. government to open its border to visiting Canadians, too.

Local congressional offices, other authorities and, yes, newspaper reporters have been deluged with questions from Americans who want to travel to Canada, but who wonder how, exactly, to do that.