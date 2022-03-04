Covid-19: Signs of normalcy as Covid wanes, a state of emergency ends and politicians move on

March 4, 2022
Signs of normalcy as Covid wanes, a state of emergency ends and politicians move on
The stated reason Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo Friday was to celebrate an affordable housing project.
But it's what she wasn't here for that was noteworthy: She had barely anything to say about Covid-19.
She didn't wear a mask. Nor did other dignitaries, including Mayor Byron Brown and State Sen. Tim Kennedy, or most of the crowd who gathered indoors with no worries about social distancing in what used to be the auditorium at the former Public School 78.
And when it came time for questions from the media, no one asked about mandates or vaccines or masks or variants.
