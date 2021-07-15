Covid-19: Schumer presses cabinet secretaries on border reopening

July 15, 2021
Schumer presses cabinet secretaries on border reopening
WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer told Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday that if the Canadian government continues to resist reopening its land border with the United States, the U.S. should act on its own to reopen its side of the border to Canadians who wish to enter.
"I said if they come up with no plan or a plan that would be so cumbersome that it would make travel at the borders slow down to a snail's pace and be ridiculous and cumbersome, the U.S. should just open unilaterally," Schumer said in a telephone interview shortly after speaking with Mayorkas.
"He was very open to that suggestion," Schumer, a New York Democrat, added.
Schumer's afternoon call with Mayorkas was part of a double-barreled effort on the part of the majority leader to press for a border reopening. Schumer was scheduled to speak with Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the issue Thursday evening.
Those calls come six days before July 21, when the latest month-long extension of the border closure is set to expire. The two nations shut the border to nonessential travel early in the Covid-19 pandemic on March 21, 2020, and have extended the closure on a month-to-month basis ever since.
For months, Schumer has argued that decreasing infection rates and increasing vaccination rates on both sides of the border mean it's time for the two nations to negotiate a reopening.
