Covid-19: Schools to reopen Monday in Buffalo as BTF awaits hearing on lawsuit

Jan. 29, 2021
Schools to reopen Monday in Buffalo as BTF awaits hearing on lawsuit
Amid a pandemic and now a lawsuit, Buffalo Public Schools will reopen Monday.
District officials delivered that main message Friday, after students and parents spent the day anxiously awaiting a legal action to block the much-anticipated return to the classroom for city public school students.
The Buffalo Teachers Federation did, in fact, file a lawsuit late Friday in State Supreme Court to stall the district’s reopening. Now, the union must wait for a hearing date for its case to be heard by a judge.
The legal action created confusion and anger among parents, who tried to sort out what it all meant and what they should do about Monday.
“Parents should send their kids to school on Monday,” said Nathaniel Kuzma, general counsel for the school district. “We are expecting our teachers and staff to report.”
BTF President Philip Rumore also acknowledged Friday that teachers will have to report until a judge hears the case and makes a decision.
