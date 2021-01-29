Covid-19: Schools to reopen Monday in Buffalo as BTF awaits hearing on lawsuit

County political appointees got over $1.3 million in pandemic overtime: Among all county employees, 1,226 staffers received $5.9 million in overtime related to the new coronavirus health crisis last year. Read more

Lawmakers press Biden to loosen border restrictions: Six days after President Biden issued an executive order calling for the U.S. and Canada to develop joint plans for managing the border amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the letter from the border-region lawmakers also proposed several other suggestions for how to do that. Read more

Niagara Falls Memorial resumes patient visitation: Only one visitor will be allowed per patient at any one time, and all visitors must sign in at the front desk and be screened for possible Covid-19 infection. Anyone with Covid-19-like symptoms or who is under quarantine will be barred. Read more