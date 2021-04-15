Covid-19: Schools see post-spring break surge

April 15, 2021
Schools see post-spring break Covid-19 surge
The post-spring break surge in Covid-19 cases in local schools surpassed the surge in early January, after the winter break, by 40% – and far more of the new cases were among students this time.
Students accounted for four out of five of the 220 new cases that public schools in Erie and Niagara counties reported on Monday, a Buffalo News analysis of state Health Department data shows.
Immediately after the winter break, students accounted for half of the new Covid-19 cases reported by schools.
Travel over spring break, coupled with overall pandemic fatigue, has driven much of the surge, experts say.
“People wanted to be done with this pandemic. They acted as though they were done with this pandemic,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
“But the virus is not done with us. The curves are blunted. But they’re disturbingly higher than I was hoping for.”
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
David Robinson: An uneven recession leads to an uneven recovery: "One year into the Covid-19 pandemic, 1 of every 15 jobs that we had at the start still hasn’t come back," writes David Robinson. "Yet local manufacturers have endured only modest job losses. Financial services have held up relatively well. So has construction." Read more
The Editorial Board: Proof of inoculation at sports venues will keep us safer, despite the doubters: "All we are being asked to do in Erie County is roll up our sleeves and take a small jab, helping us toward herd immunity. It’s not too much to ask," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more